Vidaamuyarchi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Ajith Kumar-Trisha Krishnan's action thriller worth watching?

Vidaamuyarchi Twitter Review: The highly anticipated Tamil action film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, will be released worldwide on February 6, 2025. The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav.

article_image1
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Vidaamuyarchi Early Review: The much anticipated Tamil action film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, is set for a global release on February 6, 2025. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav.

article_image2

In a recent X (previously Twitter) post, Cinemapatti offered a preview rating for Vidaamuyarchi, characterising the film as an exciting adventure that changes from marriage to love, then a kidnapping, a loss, action-packed scenes, and finally a triumphant finish. The post concludes with a sparkling 5/5 rating, indicating great anticipation for the Tamil action thriller.

article_image3

Dr. Aazim Kassi, an industry tracker, also weighed in on the film's enthusiasm, giving it a solid 4.5/5 grade based on the Censor Board assessment. He lauded Ajith Kumar's career-best performance, calling it a defining point in the actor's career.
 

article_image4

Aazim Kassi also praised filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni for successfully integrating several time zones in the second part of the screenplay, making the picture an engaging, repeatable experience. He firmly anticipated that Vidaamuyarchi will be the biggest hit of Ajith Kumar's career, heightening anticipation for its debut.

article_image5

Vidaamuyarchi Cast and Crew

Ajith Kumar portrays Arjun in Vidaamuyarchi, while Trisha Krishnan plays his wife, Kayal. Arjun Sarja has a big role in the film, as do Regina Cassandra and Arav. Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh play supporting roles. Magizh Thirumeni directed the film, which had a music created by Anirudh Ravichander, photography by Om Prakash ISC, and editing by NB Srikanth.

article_image6

Milan oversees the art direction, and Supreme Sundar choreographs the action scenes. Anu Vardhan oversees costume design, while Kalyan handles dance choreography. Vishnu Edavan, Arivu, Amogh Balaji, and Mohan Raja penned the lyrics. Subramanian Narayanan is the executive producer, while J Girinathan and K Jeyaseelan oversee production.

article_image7

Gopi Prasanna is in charge of publicity design, while G. Anand Kumar handles still photography. T. Udaykumar oversees audiography, Hariharasuthan handles VFX, and Prasath Somasekar oversees DI colour grading. Suresh Chandra serves as the film's PRO, with G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran representing Lyca Productions and Subaskaran producing. 

