Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Report: Will Ajith Kumar's movie be a blockbuster? Check out what prediction says

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, the movie featuring Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar is anticipated to perform well on its opening day.

Richa Barua
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Prediction: Vidaamuyarchi, the highly anticipated Tamil action thriller starring Ajith Kumar, made its global release on February 6, 2025. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav.

Prediction for Vidaamuyarchi All Language Box Office Collection on Day 1 According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to perform well on its first day there.

India Net Collection: Day 1 (1st Thursday) ₹ 2.47 crore (based on live data supplied by Sacnilk and subject to revisions). Total collection thus far: ₹ 2.47 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi's Storyline

Arjun and his wife, Kayal, have a deep bond, but their relationship deteriorates as obstacles occur. When Kayal is kidnapped by a violent organisation in Azerbaijan, Arjun goes on a daring expedition to save her.

Vidaamuyarchi Cast and Crew

"Vidaamuyarchi," starring Ajith Kumar, has an excellent cast that includes Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Aarav. Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh play important supporting roles.

Magizh Thirumeni directed the film Vidaamuyarchi. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, Om Prakash ISC shot the photography, and NB Srikanth edited it. Milan oversees art direction, Supreme Sundar choreographs the stunts, and Kalyan oversees the dance choreography. Anu Vardhan leads the film's costume design. 

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi film updates out

G. Anand Kumar shot the stills, while Gopi Prasanna handled the promotional design. Hariharasuthan managed the VFX, and Prasath Somasekar did the DI colour grading. PRO Suresh Chandra leads the film's production crew, including J. Girinathan and K. Jeyaseelan. Lyca Productions, led by executive producers Subramanian Narayanan and Subaskaran, will bring Vidaamuyarchi to the big screen.

