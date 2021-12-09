Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Condom brand trolls bride and groom's uninvited with this MEME

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding is all over the internet; hence a condom brand took the opportunity to sly dig at the event



Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif take their 7-pheras and vow to stay together forever as husband and wife. Since morning many reports are coming in about their wedding dress, mandap, food and guest etc. It was told in many news reports that the guests were not allowed to carry their mobile phones to the wedding venue as they had to keep them in their hotel rooms as they arrived.



Apparently, there are a lot of Bollywood celebrities and known people from Mumbai who stand uninvited to the wedding. And that became a joke and was subject for meme likewise a popular condom brand is taking this current scenario and created their latest meme.



A funny meme has been shared on social media, addressed to Dear Vicky and Katrina. It reads, "Dear Vicky and Katrina, you have to be kidding, if we are not invited." It has shared with the caption, "Pun and admission to your wedding: intended." LOL. Yeah, this was a sly dig at those who have not been invited to the grand wedding of Katrina and Vicky.

Today is the big day for Katrina and Vicky. The couple has chosen one of the expensive resorts in India, Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, a 700-year-old fort in Rajasthan.

We learned that Katrina is allegedly paid for most of the expenses, including the resort and the travel costs of all the guests. She also paid for the security arrangements and others.