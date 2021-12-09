  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Condom brand trolls bride and groom's uninvited with this MEME

    First Published Dec 9, 2021, 5:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding is all over the internet; hence a condom brand took the opportunity to sly dig at the event
     

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Condom brand trolls bride and groom's uninvited guests with this MEME RCB

    Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif take their 7-pheras and vow to stay together forever as husband and wife. Since morning many reports are coming in about their wedding dress, mandap, food and guest etc. It was told in many news reports that the guests were not allowed to carry their mobile phones to the wedding venue as they had to keep them in their hotel rooms as they arrived.
     

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Condom brand trolls bride and groom's uninvited guests with this MEME RCB

    Apparently, there are a lot of Bollywood celebrities and known people from Mumbai who stand uninvited to the wedding. And that became a joke and was subject for meme likewise a popular condom brand is taking this current scenario and created their latest meme. 
     

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Condom brand trolls bride and groom's uninvited guests with this MEME RCB

    A funny meme has been shared on social media, addressed to Dear Vicky and Katrina. It reads, "Dear Vicky and Katrina, you have to be kidding, if we are not invited." It has shared with the caption, "Pun and admission to your wedding: intended." LOL. Yeah, this was a sly dig at those who have not been invited to the grand wedding of Katrina and Vicky.  Also Read: Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 9 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Condom brand trolls bride and groom's uninvited guests with this MEME RCB

    Today is the big day for Katrina and Vicky. The couple has chosen one of the expensive resorts in India, Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, a 700-year-old fort in Rajasthan. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Condom brand trolls bride and groom's uninvited guests with this MEME RCB

    We learned that Katrina is allegedly paid for most of the expenses, including the resort and the travel costs of all the guests. She also paid for the security arrangements and others.

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Condom brand trolls bride and groom's uninvited guests with this MEME RCB

    It is also said that Katrina took most of the vital decisions in the wedding arrangements and ideas. According to reports, Katrina paid 75% of the expenses and Vicky has coved the other 25% of the marriage costs.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Churuli Kerala High Court issues notice to Censor Board film director producers actors drb

    Churuli: Kerala High Court issues notice to Censor Board, film’s director, producers, actors

    Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside) RCB

    Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside)

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet? SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet?

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Sehra Bandi ceremony of actor takes place SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Sehra Bandi ceremony of actor takes place

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, 3 Services chiefs to pay last respect to CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Force personnel-dnm

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, 3 Services chiefs to pay last respect to CDS Rawat and other Armed Force personnel

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder killed in one of India's biggest air accidents was due for promotion-dnm

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Brig Lidder killed in one of India’s biggest air accidents was due for promotion

    Churuli Kerala High Court issues notice to Censor Board film director producers actors drb

    Churuli: Kerala High Court issues notice to Censor Board, film’s director, producers, actors

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Next 48 hours critical for lone survivor Gp Capt Varun Singh, shifted to Bengaluru-dnm

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Next 48 hours critical for lone survivor Gp Capt Varun Singh, shifted to Bengaluru

    Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales announces auction of his first edit as NFT gcw

    Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales announces auction of his first edit as NFT; triggers controversy

    Recent Videos

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon