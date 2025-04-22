Image Credit : our own

Major theater chains like PVR and Cinepolis had removed the scheduled shows. However, with the OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, the film is expected to reach a wider audience. Directed by S. U. Arun Kumar, the film showcases a unique performance by Vikram. S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan play key roles. The trailer, teaser, and songs were a hit on social media. The Veera Dheera Sooran team also conducted extensive promotional events in Kerala.