Veera Dheera Sooran OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Vikram’s movie
Vikram's latest film, Veera Dheera Sooran, is set for its OTT release after facing initial setbacks during its theatrical run.
Vikram's latest film, Veera Dheera Sooran, is finally hitting the OTT platforms. Initially slated for release alongside Empuraan, the film faced several hurdles, including disruptions to its morning shows. However, it recovered later in the day and reportedly earned over 64 crores, receiving positive reviews in Kerala. Now, the OTT release of Veera Dheera Sooran has been officially announced.
The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting April 24th. The release was initially stalled after B4U Entertainment, which acquired the digital and satellite rights, approached the court. The release was finally cleared after the court lifted the stay order, allowing the production company, HR Pictures, to proceed.
Major theater chains like PVR and Cinepolis had removed the scheduled shows. However, with the OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, the film is expected to reach a wider audience. Directed by S. U. Arun Kumar, the film showcases a unique performance by Vikram. S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan play key roles. The trailer, teaser, and songs were a hit on social media. The Veera Dheera Sooran team also conducted extensive promotional events in Kerala.
The film's cinematography is by Theni Eswar, with C. S. Balachander handling the art direction. Produced by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures, a leading production and distribution company in South India, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Chiyaan Vikram's captivating performance as Kaali mesmerized audiences in theaters. PR and marketing consultant is Pratheesh Sekhar.