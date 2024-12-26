Vasudevan Nair Passes Away at 91: Remembering the giant of Malayalam literature

For over a week, Malayalis intensely wished and prayed for his return. But, all in vain, the great genius passed away. Beloved writer, farewell... 

First Published Dec 26, 2024

Farewell to the great genius

A genius marked as a writer, journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He has bid farewell, thwarting all prayers and wishes - Malayalam bids farewell to the master craftsman of writing with pain. MT was a writer that every human being, regardless of their stature, could read. That's probably why he became every Malayali's favorite writer. A reader travels with books. If so, the surroundings of MT's writing should be familiar to every reader. He created emotional moments through his writing where the reader becomes the character. Or, Malayalis embraced those characters with a pang, as if they were someone they knew.

(Photos by Punalur Rajan, Ajilal)

Born in Palakkad

M. T. Vasudevan Nair, our beloved MT, was born on July 15, 1933, in Kudallur, Palakkad district. His father was T. Narayanan, and his mother was Ammalu Amma. MT's father was in Ceylon. 'Ninte Ormaykku' was a story intertwined with memories of MT's childhood.

M.T. as a teacher

He studied Chemistry at Victoria College, Palakkad. The possibility of getting a job was the reason for choosing this subject. After his studies, he worked as a teacher at Pattambi Board High School and Chavakkad Board High School. Later, he also worked as a teacher at a tutorial college. Although he got a job as a village worker in Taliparamba, he abandoned it and returned.

M.T. the editor

Later, he donned the role of a journalist at Mathrubhumi. MT, the editor of various publications at Mathrubhumi, became a Kozhikode resident. In 1956, he became a sub-editor trainee at the weekly. In 1968, he became the editor of the weekly. He resigned from the editorship in '81. Later, in '89, he returned as a periodical editor. He resigned in '99.

'Domestic Animals'

He started writing during his school days. His first collection of short stories, 'Raktham Puranda Mantharikalkal,' was published while he was studying for his degree. In 1954, his story 'Valarthu Mrugangal' won first place in a story competition conducted by Mathrubhumi. The competition was part of the world short story competition organized by the New York Herald Tribune. Winning first place for 'Valarthu Mrugangal' brought him attention. Later, 'Paathiraavum Pakal Velichavum' was published in installments. In 1958, the novel was published in book form for the first time. It was 'Nalukettu,' a classic in Malayalam literature.

A man born to write

Later came the novels Asuravithu in 1962, Manju in 1964, Kalam in 1969, Vilapayatra in 1978, Randamoozham in 1984, and Varanasi in 2002. He wrote numerous stories like Iruttinte Aatmavu, Olavum Theeravum, Kuttyedathi, Varikkuzhi, Pathanam, and Bandhanam, becoming Malayalam's beloved writer. He kept writing - like someone born to write. Many of the stories became screenplays. Each character became familiar to Malayalis through visuals. Thus, the depth, breadth, and emotional moments of MT's stories reached even those who didn't read. Numerous awards came his way, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, the National Award for Best Feature Film for Nirmalyam, four National Awards for Best Screenplay, and the Kerala State Award for Best Film.

Jnanpith Award

In 1995, he received the Jnanpith Award, the highest literary award in India. In 2005, the country honored him with the Padma Bhushan. In 2013, he was awarded the Central Sahitya Akademi Fellowship. MT also received the first Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest award given by the state government.

Farewell...

MT was in the hospital for 11 days. From the day he was admitted, Malayalis prayed and intensely wished for his health and longevity. However, all that turned futile, and he bid farewell. Now, there is no one like him here. That great man, unfazed by external decorations and celebrations, has become a memory. Master craftsman of writing, farewell.

(Photos by Punalur Rajan, Ajilal)

