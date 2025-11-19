Brahmastra to Raanjhanaa: 5 Bollywood Films Shot In Varanasi; Check Here
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra's film 'Varanasi' is set to release in theaters. Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh, has been the shooting location for many Bollywood films. So, let's find out about those movies
Varanasi
The first look of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'Varanasi' is out. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are in the lead roles. The film is named Varanasi, but it wasn't shot there.
Laaga Chunari Mein Daag
'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag' was released in 2007. It stars celebs like Rani Mukerji, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Raanjhanaa
Released in 2013, 'Raanjhanaa' was shot entirely in Varanasi, beautifully capturing the city's charm. You can watch this film on ZEE5.
Masaan
The 2015 film 'Masaan' starred Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi. It offers a beautiful glimpse of Varanasi's ghats. You can watch this movie on Hotstar.
Mohalla Assi
The 2018 film 'Mohalla Assi' shows the hypocrites found on the ghats of Varanasi. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.
Brahmastra
The romantic song 'Kesariya' from the 2022 film 'Brahmastra' was shot on the ghats and lanes of Varanasi. People loved this movie. You can watch it on Hotstar.