Valentine's Day Special: 6 Romantic Movies on OTT to Make You Fall in Love Again
Valentine's Day: Valentine's Day is being celebrated worldwide. People in love are sharing their feelings and enjoying the day. We're here to tell you about some Bollywood romantic movies you can watch with your partner on OTT.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Director Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is a 1998 rom-com. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The film shows a love triangle and was a huge hit. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Jab We Met
Director Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film 'Jab We Met' is based on the wonderful love story of two strangers. Starring Shahid and Kareena Kapoor, you can watch it on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioCinema.
Mohabbatein
Writer-director Aditya Chopra's 'Mohabbatein' is a 2000 romantic drama. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai. You can watch this romantic film on Netflix for Valentine's Day.
Saathiya
'Saathiya' is a 2002 romantic film directed by Shaad Ali. A remake of the Tamil film 'Alai Payuthey' (2000), it stars Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi. Watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.
Veer Zaara
'Veer-Zaara' (2004) is an epic romance by Yash Chopra, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The star-studded cast includes Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. Watch it on Prime Video and Netflix.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is a 1995 musical romance by Aditya Chopra. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Watch this awesome romantic film on Netflix. It'll make you want to fall in love again.
