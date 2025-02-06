Valentine's Day 2025: 'Loveyapa' actress Khushi Kapoor gives inspiration for V-Day dress [PHOTOS]

Stressed for the perfect Valentine's Day date dress? Take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor and slay that dinner date

The love week starts tomorrow. Stressed about what to wear for the perfect Valentine's Day date? Take inspiration from 'Loveyapa' actress Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor recently wore a striking red body hugging dress that seems tailor-made for the best V-Day date

She donned a breathtaking red gown adorned with intricate floral embellishments. The elegant design exuded sophistication and charm

The gown’s tailored fit gracefully accentuated Khushi’s figure, enhancing her poise and natural elegance. The well-structured silhouette made her stand out. You too can take inspiration from the design

Keeping her look refined, Khushi opted for minimal yet eye-catching jewelry. Her carefully chosen accessories complemented the gown without overshadowing its intricate details.

She completed her ensemble with impeccable makeup, featuring a bold red lip and subtle eye makeup. The perfectly balanced look harmonized with the vibrant hue of her dress

