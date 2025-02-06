Valentine's Day 2025: 'Loveyapa' actress Khushi Kapoor gives inspiration for V-Day dress [PHOTOS]

Stressed for the perfect Valentine's Day date dress? Take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor and slay that dinner date

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 9:32 AM IST

The love week starts tomorrow. Stressed about what to wear for the perfect Valentine's Day date? Take inspiration from 'Loveyapa' actress Khushi Kapoor

article_image2

Khushi Kapoor recently wore a striking red body hugging dress that seems tailor-made for the best V-Day date

article_image3

She donned a breathtaking red gown adorned with intricate floral embellishments. The elegant design exuded sophistication and charm

article_image4

The gown’s tailored fit gracefully accentuated Khushi’s figure, enhancing her poise and natural elegance. The well-structured silhouette made her stand out. You too can take inspiration from the design

article_image5

Keeping her look refined, Khushi opted for minimal yet eye-catching jewelry. Her carefully chosen accessories complemented the gown without overshadowing its intricate details.

article_image6

She completed her ensemble with impeccable makeup, featuring a bold red lip and subtle eye makeup. The perfectly balanced look harmonized with the vibrant hue of her dress

