Valentine's Day 2025: Silsila to Jab We Met; 6 Timeless romantic films re-releasing in cinemas

Valentine's Day 2025: As the special week unfolds, here’s a list of classic romantic films, all-time favorites for couples, perfect for a nostalgic movie night together.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

Valentine's Day 2025 brings the perfect opportunity to relive classic romantic films. Here’s a list of timeless favorites, ideal for couples, that are returning to cinemas this season for a nostalgic movie experience.

 

article_image2

Silsila (Prime Video)
Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan star in this controversial yet evergreen romance. Silsila returns to theatres on February 7, 2025, captivating audiences once again.

 

article_image3

Chandni (Prime Video)
Revisit the magic of Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna in Chandni. This iconic romance drama directed by Yash Chopra will re-release on February 14, 2025.

 

article_image4

Dil To Pagal Hai (Prime Video)
Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor bring back the love triangle in Dil To Pagal Hai. Revisit the magic of this timeless romance this Valentine’s week.

 


 

article_image5

Jab We Met (JioCinema)
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met returns to theatres. This romantic comedy remains a cult classic, reliving the lighthearted romance of Aditya and Geet.

article_image6

Aradhana (Prime Video)
Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore's Aradhana, a landmark romance film, returns to cinemas on February 28, 2025, showcasing Khanna’s stellar performance in this career-defining role.

article_image7

Awaara (ZEE5)
Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Prithviraj Kapoor’s Awaara, a classic romance drama, is set for a re-release on February 21, 2025. Its songs continue to resonate worldwide.

