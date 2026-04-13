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Vaazha 2 box office: Film approaches Rs 150 crore mark despite Dhurandhar 2 competition
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has not only made a splash at the Malayalam box office but is also doing well internationally.
Vaazha 2 box office
Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, directed by Savin SA, has been doing extremely well at the movie office. Soon after breaking the record for the highest-grossing movie of 2026 in Malayalam cinema, the film collected about Rs 30 crore in international receipts, according to Sacnilk, a movie tracker.
Vaazha 2 box office
In terms of overall international collections, it presently stands at around Rs 148 crore. As of the 11th day of its release, the film has made over 90.31 crore in Indian theatres.
Vaazha 2 surpasses Rs 150 crore globally
Prior to its release, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1, featuring Jayasurya, was regarded as the most successful film ever produced in the Malayalam cinema industry. According to the above-mentioned source of box office receipts, this film made around Rs 119 crore (gross) worldwide.
Vaazha 2 Cast
The film is directed by Vipin Das, and the cast includes Hashir, Alan, Vinayak, Ajin, Biju Kuttan, Alphonse Puthren, Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese Ameen, and Angel Maria. As seen in this film, the popularity of films with good substance and quality in the Malayalam film industry has grown even further.
Vaazha 2 box office
People like Hashir rose to prominence after posting reels and short films on social media platforms, and this film makes good use of them. It is worth noting that after the premiere of this film, Hashir has earned more Instagram followers than his opponent, Naslen.
Vaazha 2 box office
In conjunction with the second edition of the movie series Vaazha and the third episode of the movie epic Aadu, both films were able to lift the Malayalam film industry out of its commercial slump.
Vaazha 2 box office
However, before the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, the commercial lifelessness of the business was so obvious that it influenced talks on the profit-sharing arrangement in the local film industry.
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