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Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Fierce Transformation and Action Scenes Steal Show - WATCH
Ram Charan’s Peddi trailer promises action, sports and emotional drama set in a rural backdrop. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film showcases Charan’s intense transformation, powerful dialogues and chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor.
Ram Charan’s transformation grabs attention
Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is gearing up for a grand release on June 4. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, the film has already created strong buzz with its songs and first glimpse. However, what has impressed fans the most is Ram Charan’s striking transformation and intense look for the role.
Trailer showcases multiple layers of the story
The trailer presents Peddi as a powerful all-rounder who dominates every sport, whether it is cricket, wrestling, or running. Different characters mention different games, but all agree that Peddi is unbeatable. The visuals suggest that the film blends sports, action, and emotional drama together.
At the same time, the trailer hints that Peddi’s real fight is not just inside the playground but also for his land and people. The story appears to revolve around survival and conflict in a forest region.
Powerful dialogues hint at deeper conflict
One of the standout moments in the trailer is Ram Charan’s dialogue, “The game is my arrogance,” which perfectly reflects the attitude and confidence of his character. Another impactful line comes towards the end when he says, “They think I was playing, but sir, I was fighting,” hinting that the sports angle may carry a much deeper meaning.
The trailer also shows political elements entering the village, adding mystery to the storyline and raising questions about what exactly Peddi is fighting against.
Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar add strong presence
Janhvi Kapoor appears in a lively and energetic role. While she looks glamorous on screen, her character also seems fiery and fearless, giving off a strong ‘rowdy baby’ vibe. Her chemistry with Ram Charan appears engaging in the trailer.
Veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar plays a village elder and delivers an important dialogue: “Winning the game is not important, survival is.” His character seems to represent the emotional and moral backbone of the story.
Trailer leaves mixed impressions
Although the trailer offers grand visuals, action, emotions, romance, and sports drama, it also feels overloaded with too many elements. The makers attempt to showcase several themes at once, making the core plot somewhat confusing.
Despite its lengthy runtime, the trailer does not completely reveal what the central conflict is or what Peddi’s ultimate mission will be. While the visuals and performances are impressive, the overall excitement level remains moderate.
A.R. Rahman’s music adds scale
Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the film, adding further scale and anticipation to the project. With a massive theatrical release planned for June 4, fans are eager to see whether Peddi lives up to the hype created around it.
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