The trailer presents Peddi as a powerful all-rounder who dominates every sport, whether it is cricket, wrestling, or running. Different characters mention different games, but all agree that Peddi is unbeatable. The visuals suggest that the film blends sports, action, and emotional drama together.

At the same time, the trailer hints that Peddi’s real fight is not just inside the playground but also for his land and people. The story appears to revolve around survival and conflict in a forest region.