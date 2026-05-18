Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share about her surreal and emotional meeting with the Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama. She also has a rumoured romantic film with Imran Khan in the pipeline, which would mark his acting comeback.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently met with Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama. On Monday, Bhumi took to Instagram and shared several pictures from her meeting with Dalai Lama. She also penned a heartfelt note.

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"In the presence of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, everything felt lighter, calmer & surreal. The moment I walked away, I realised tears were flowing down my face. It's a feeling I can't fully explain, only deeply feel. I've been on an inward journey and these moments of magic fill my heart with gratitude, for the life we have been given. Truly blessed to have experienced a moment of such peace, grace & compassion. A memory I'll carry with me forever," she posted.

On the work front

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar) Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Netflix's 'The Royals' and Prime Video's 'Daldal' series. If reports are to be believed, one of her future projects includes a romantic film with Imran Khan. However, an official announcement is still awaited. The film will mark Imran's comeback in acting after several years of hiatus. (ANI)