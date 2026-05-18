Hollywood actor Russell Andrews, known for his roles in 'Straight Outta Compton' and 'Better Call Saul', has publicly announced his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Hollywood actor Russell Andrews, known for his work in 'Straight Outta Compton' and 'Better Call Saul', has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - a neurodegenerative disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

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According to People, the 64-year-old actor shared his diagnosis with the fatal disease publicly on 'The Story Is with Elex Michaelson, where he was accompanied by his fiancee, actress Erica Tazel. "I am a person living with ALS," Andrews shared.

Speaking on his condition, Andrews added, "I was diagnosed in the late fall of last year. And it's been humbling, but there's... Elex, there's also something in the fact that I walked into a family of very caring people I did not know a year ago -- the cliche family, but they have not let us miss a step in terms of care, the attention, the awareness and the ability to get me here today," as quoted by People.

Actor Recounts Early Signs

Opening up about some of the early signs that he suffered, the actor continued, "It was a stressful time. We didn't work for three years, about, and then we had the back-to-back strikes, and so a lot was going on. I was not able to do things that I normally do. I was dropping cups and glasses at night. It felt like things were running up and down my arm at different times, and it was the nerves."

What is ALS?

ALS is a neurological disorder that affects the motor neurons. Motor neurons are the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement and breathing. In people with ALS, the brain loses its ability to start and control voluntary movements such as walking, talking, chewing and other functions, as well as breathing.

ALS is progressive, meaning symptoms get worse over time, stated the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. (ANI)