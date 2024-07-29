Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out': Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you

    The Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out teaser depicts young males transitioning into maturity and the hardships they experience as they seek to know and accept themselves.

    Vaazha Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out: Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

    'Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out' is a highly awaited production in Malayalam film. The creators of the next film have unveiled the official new trailer for the project, raising expectations even higher. The release's narrative was penned by director Vipin Das, who directed films such as Jaya Jaya Jaya Jayahe and Guruvayoorambalanadayil. The teaser for Vazha has been released on Think Music India's official YouTube account.

    The 1-minute 47-second short chronicles the lives of aspiring school boys who want to make it big, either on their own or under the influence of their parents. The film's narrative is based on a common situation in our nation that youngsters confront regularly. According to it, parents often push their job choices on their children, which typically ends poorly for them.

    Also Read: Did you know Salman Khan was India's first bone marrow donator?

    The Vaazha teaser depicts young males transitioning into maturity and the hardships they experience as they go on a quest to know and accept themselves. It chronicles their decisions, their romantic relationships, and their life courses. The teaser was posted on July 27, and the film is scheduled to be released on August 15, this year. It has received more than 1.1 million views on the platform thus far.

    Fans responded to the teaser in the comments section. A user wrote, “Pure goosebumps overloaded." A second fan shared, “Glad to see Hashir and the boys on the big screen." A third user wrote, “We are waiting." And a fourth user shared, “The last punch water pouring is hilarious."

    Also Read: Who is Brigida Saga? Is she married to filmmaker Vignesh Karthick? Read this

    Anand Menen is directing Vazha: The Biopic of A Billion Boys. The cast features Jagadheesh, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, and others. It is produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, P B Anish, and Adarsh Narayan under WBTS Productions, Imagine Cinemas, Icon Studios, and Signature Studios. Ankit Menon has been appointed as the music composer. 

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 6:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally

    Ranbir Kapoor trolled for claiming he believes in Sanatana Dharam, netizens say 'beef eater can't be sanatani' RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor trolled for claiming he believes in Sanatana Dharam, netizens say 'beef eater can't be sanatani'

    Who is Brigida Saga? Is she married to filmmaker Vignesh Karthick? Read this RBA

    Who is Brigida Saga? Is she married to filmmaker Vignesh Karthick? Read this

    Javed Akhtar X account HACKED! Lyricist claims Indian Olympics message was not his, files complaint RKK

    Javed Akhtar X account HACKED! Lyricist claims Indian Olympics message was not his, files complaint

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others praise Manu Bhaker RBA

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others praise Manu Bhaker

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts july 29 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts

    Thar Roxx mahindra unveils teaser for the new suv launch date revealed watch gcw

    Thar ROXX: Mahindra unveils teaser for 'THE' new SUV, launch date REVEALED | WATCH

    UPI transactions leap 57 percent in FY24; PhonePe, Google Pay command 86 pc market share anr

    UPI transactions leap 57 pc in FY24; PhonePe, Google Pay command 86 pc market share

    SEXY Photos: Popular Bhojpuri actress Namrita Malla takes internet by storm as she shares HOT bikini pictures RKK

    SEXY Photos: Popular Bhojpuri actress Namrita Malla takes internet by storm as she shares HOT bikini pictures

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon