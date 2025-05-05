Prakash Raj, a veteran actor, responded to the ban on Fawad Khan's film Abir Gulaal in India. The film was due to be released on May 9, 2025, but was criticized following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025. Raj was strongly against the ban and said that films cannot be banned by ideology or because of political pressure.

The Ban on Abir Gulaal

The assault prompted the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to declare another boycott of Pakistani actors after the assault, and this led to the removal of the film from Indian theaters. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also confirmed that Abir Gulaal would be withheld from exhibition in India.

Prakash Raj's Position on Film Censorship

Prakash Raj condemned the growing trend of banning films, stating: "I'm not in favor of banning any films, whether right-wing or propaganda. Let the people decide. You can't ban films unless it is pornography or a child abuse film. But a thought process? So what? Let them come."

He argued that political interference in cinema is stifling imagination and triggering fear among creatives. Raj also mentioned earlier spats, including the protests over Padmaavat (2018) and the fury over Pathaan (2023) at Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini.

Selective Censorship in Bollywood

Raj highlighted the ways in which certain films, like The Kashmir Files, faced no hurdles, while others like L2: Empuraan were forced to go in for edits due to political pressure. He warned that over-control by any ruling party leads to intolerance and suppression of creativity.

Prakash Raj's support for Abir Gulaal has reignited debates about film censorship and artistic freedom in India. Even as the ban remains in place, his remarks have set off debates on whether individuals should get to decide what they watch rather than political parties imposing restrictions.