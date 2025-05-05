Vaani Kapoor’s posts on Abir Gulaal vanished from Instagram amid India’s digital crackdown on Pakistani artistes after the Pahalgam terror attack, sparking speculation about her silence

As India ramps up digital restrictions on Pakistani artistes in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor’s social media content promoting her upcoming film Abir Gulaal has quietly disappeared from her profile. This sudden development triggered speculation that Kapoor might be attempting to distance herself from the project. However, sources have clarified that the removal of the posts was not initiated by the actress herself.

Abir Gulaal, a romantic comedy starring Kapoor opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was initially scheduled for release on May 9, 2025. Many of Kapoor’s promotional posts were published as Instagram collaborations with Khan. Following a government directive, Khan’s Instagram account has now been restricted in India, resulting in the automatic removal of those shared posts from Kapoor’s feed. This technical consequence means that the posts are still visible to users outside India, confirming that Kapoor did not manually delete them.

The Indian government has imposed a ban on the film’s release within the country in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 tourists dead. In addition to restrictions on Instagram, songs and teasers from Abir Gulaal have been taken down from YouTube India as part of a broader crackdown.

Several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, now find their Instagram profiles inaccessible in India. Attempts to access their accounts from within the country result in a message stating that the content has been restricted due to a legal order. This move is part of a broader ban affecting multiple Pakistani entertainers in India.

As of now, Vaani Kapoor has not released an official statement regarding the situation.

The terror attack occurred on April 22, when gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, turning a scenic retreat into a deadly ambush. Eyewitnesses and grieving families recounted that the assailants had asked victims to reveal their names and religions before opening fire. Reports suggest that those identifying as Hindu were executed immediately, while Muslim tourists were asked to recite the Kalma—a declaration of Islamic faith—before being spared. Survivors claimed the militants instructed them to return home and inform the authorities about the attack.

The brutal assault claimed 26 lives, including a tourist from Nepal, leaving a nation in mourning and prompting strong action from Indian authorities.