Pawan Kalyan’s Shocking Confession: Three Marriages, Depression and a Revolver
Just as his film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is getting ready for release, actor Pawan Kalyan's personal life is back in the news. A video of him talking about his three marriages and why they ended due to a lack of compatibility has gone viral.
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'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' movie
He is a film actor, producer, director, screenwriter, writer, and politician. Pawan Kalyan rules the Telugu film industry with all these titles. Fans are now eagerly waiting for his movie 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', which is set to release on the 19th. But at the same time, the ups and downs of his life, especially his married life, are being discussed a lot.
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Ups and downs
Pawan, who is involved in politics and public service alongside his film career, is always a hot topic for gossip. More than his acting or politics, he is famous for getting married not once, not twice, but three times. Despite all this success, he once even thought of suicide. He spoke about this on Balayya's 'Unstoppable Show', and that clip is now going viral again.
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Life's journey
On the show, the actor spoke his heart out about everything—his three marriages, children, suicide, depression, acting, and politics. He also shared that he has been suffering from bronchitis and asthma since childhood, and recalled the bad days when many problems troubled him at once.
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Marriage controversy
First, let's talk about his three-marriage controversy. Pawan Kalyan married a woman named Nandini in 1997. They divorced in 2007, and he married Renu Desai in 2008. He had two children with actress Renu Desai, who was his co-star in the film 'Badri'. After that, his relationship with Renu also ended in divorce. Renu Desai now lives in Pune and works as a producer. After divorcing Renu, Pawan Kalyan married a Russian woman, Anna Lezhneva. The couple has a daughter and a son.
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About the marriages
Pawan, who is often criticised by political opponents for his three marriages, expressed his frustration and explained why it happened. 'My three relationships broke down due to a lack of compatibility. I didn't get married three times at once,' he said. 'I was someone who never wanted to marry; I liked being alone. When I look back now, I wonder if this is really me. The first marriage didn't work out, so I got married a second time. That also ended the same way. Differences kept growing, so I ended that marriage too,' the actor stated.
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Third marriage
'Finally, I had to get married a third time. What's wrong with that? After all, I didn't marry all three at once, did I? I married only after getting a divorce. It's not like I'm obsessed with marriage. Because I'm in politics, this has become a weapon against me for some people,' expressed a sad Pawan Kalyan, who is the chief of the Jana Sena party.
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Thoughts of suicide
Pawan Kalyan also revealed that he once considered suicide. 'For some reason, I fell into a deep depression in life,' he said. The actor confessed that he had taken the licensed revolver from his brother Chiranjeevi's room.
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