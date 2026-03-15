5 7 Image Credit : instagram

About the marriages

Pawan, who is often criticised by political opponents for his three marriages, expressed his frustration and explained why it happened. 'My three relationships broke down due to a lack of compatibility. I didn't get married three times at once,' he said. 'I was someone who never wanted to marry; I liked being alone. When I look back now, I wonder if this is really me. The first marriage didn't work out, so I got married a second time. That also ended the same way. Differences kept growing, so I ended that marriage too,' the actor stated.