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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 5: Pawan Kalyan Film Crashes Amid Dhurandhar 2 Wave
Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan faces a sharp box office drop on day five, struggling against Dhurandhar 2 led by Ranveer Singh, with shocking collection numbers reported.
Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is in bad shape
Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh Collection
It's been five days since Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' released, and the Day 5 collection figures are truly shocking. A report from sacnilk.com states the film saw a huge 73.9% drop in earnings, collecting only ₹1.96 crore. So far, the film has made a net total of ₹62.26 crore at the Indian box office.
Film Ustaad Bhagat Singh Worldwide Collection
Ustaad Bhagat Singh's shows are decreasing
Ustaad Bhagat Singh made on a budget of 120 crores
Director Harish Shankar's film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' was made with a budget of ₹120 crore. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are the producers under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film stars Pawan Kalyan along with Sree Leela, Rashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh, and Nawab Shah in lead roles.
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