4 5 Image Credit : instagram

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's shows are decreasing

Along with the drop in earnings, the number of shows for Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is also going down day by day. On its first day, it had 4607 shows. This dropped to 3447 on the second day, 3340 on the third, 3200 on the fourth, and just 2715 shows on the fifth day.