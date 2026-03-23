Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Film May Flop, Yet Producers Eye Big Profits
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, `Ustaad Bhagat Singh`, might not be doing well in theatres. But guess what? The producers have already made a huge profit, all thanks to a massive OTT deal.
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh creates a buzz in theatres
Pawan Kalyan's new film `Ustaad Bhagat Singh`, directed by Harish Shankar, has finally released. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film, which came out this Ugadi. It stars Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna as the heroines. While fans are loving it, the general audience is giving it mixed to negative reviews.
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie collections
`Ustaad Bhagat Singh` started strong on its first day but saw a huge drop on the second. Reports say the film has collected a share of around ₹39 crore and a gross of ₹65 crore in two days. The movie's pre-release business was reportedly ₹123 crore. It needs to gross over ₹250 crore to break even, which looks tough right now.
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Producers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie are making huge profits
So, how are the producers making money? The film's OTT rights were sold to Netflix for a whopping ₹108 crore, according to sources. With the film's budget being around ₹150 crore, the total earnings from theatrical and OTT rights have crossed ₹230 crore. This means the producers have already pocketed a solid profit of over ₹80 crore.
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Are losses unavoidable for the buyers?
While the producers are in a safe zone, the distributors who bought the theatrical rights at high prices are now facing big trouble. For them to avoid losses, the movie still needs to earn a share of over ₹80 crore, which means a gross collection of more than ₹170 crore. Whether that's even possible remains to be seen.
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