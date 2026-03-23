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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Struggles; Check Its 4-Day Earnings
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is struggling at the box office within four days of release, facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which continues to dominate strongly.
Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh film's collection
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is in really bad shape at the box office. It's only been four days since its release, and the film is struggling to earn. According to a report by sacnilk.com, the movie collected just ₹8 crore on Sunday. The film's earnings saw a drop of 11.6 percent.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh film's earnings
Ustaad Bhagat Singh film close to 100 crore
Ustaad Bhagat Singh shows reduced
Ustaad Bhagat Singh's occupancy also drops
About Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Director Harish Shankar's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. It has been made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Pawan Kalyan along with Sree Leela, Rashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh, and Nawaz Shah in lead roles. The film's budget is ₹120 crore.
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