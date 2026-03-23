5 7 Image Credit : instagram

Ustaad Bhagat Singh shows reduced

Along with the drop in earnings, the number of shows for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also decreasing continuously. On the first day, there were 4607 shows. This dropped to 3447 shows on the second day. On the third day, the number of shows came down to 3340, and on the fourth day, there were only 3200 shows.