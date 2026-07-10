Music composer Anand Raaj Anand, making a comeback with 'Welcome To The Jungle', reflects on his time away. He says the break made him realise the importance of social media and marketing, stating that talent alone isn't enough in today's industry.

Music composer and singer Anand Raaj Anand, who ruled the charts in the late '90s and early 2000s with blockbuster tracks like 'Dil De Diya Hai' (Masti), Maahi Ve (Kaante), 'Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya' (Bichhoo), and 'Uncha Lamba Kad' (Welcome), became a household name for his catchy melodies. After stepping away from the spotlight for a while, the musician recently made a comeback with Ahmed Khan's 'Welcome To The Jungle'. In a recent interview with ANI, Anand Raaj Anand reflected on how his perspective has evolved over the years.

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On Comeback and Reinvention

Speaking about his time away from the limelight, he shared that the break made him realise the importance of constantly reinventing himself. He also acknowledged that in today's music industry, talent alone isn't enough, as effective marketing and a strong social media presence play an equally crucial role. "I'm very active now, but there was a little gap in the middle... I learned the importance of being present on social media and understanding marketing. These days, creativity alone isn't enough...You should not only let people hear you but also see you. I feel I'm on the right track now, and by God's grace, everything is falling into place," he said.

Gratitude for 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Anand also expressed gratitude to the makers of 'Welcome to the Jungle' . "The first Welcome came to me when Anees Bazmee sir approached me for songs. Three of my songs, Kiya Kiya, Uncha Lamba Kad, and Hoth Rasiley, were selected for the film. When Welcome To The Jungle started, Feroz Bhai called me again. For me, this isn't just Welcome To The Jungle, it's my own welcome back. I'm very thankful to Ahmed Bhai, Feroz Bhai, and the director for giving me this opportunity. I'm happy that the work has been appreciated," he added.

About 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali. 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It was released in theatres on June 26. (ANI)