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Karuppu Box Office Day 4: Suriya, Trisha Film Continues Record Run With Huge India Collections
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu continues its strong box office run, crossing Rs 82.30 crore in just four days. The film maintained steady weekday collections after a powerful weekend, surprising trade experts and fans alike.
Strong Box Office Performance
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s fantasy action drama Karuppu, released on May 15, is performing strongly at the box office. The film surprised trade analysts with a powerful opening weekend and continued its impressive run even on weekdays, crossing the Rs 82.30 crore India net mark in just four days.
Monday Collections Impress Trade Experts
Despite being a weekday, Karuppu maintained solid momentum. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 14.30 crore net on Monday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 82.30 crore. Usually, films see a sharp drop after the weekend, but Karuppu defied expectations with steady audience turnout.
Weekend Growth And Record Breaks
The film opened with Rs 15.50 crore on Friday, followed by a strong jump over the weekend-Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.35 crore on Sunday. With this performance, Karuppu has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several recent Suriya films, including Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Kanguva, and Retro.
Industry Milestone And Celebrations
With its strong run, Karuppu has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. The Tamil version is driving most of the earnings, while the Telugu dubbed version is comparatively slower. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay extended his congratulations to producer SR Prabhu, adding to the film’s celebration wave.
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