Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani attended a special screening of his 2003 film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' in Tangier, Morocco. He shared his overwhelming experience on social media, noting the packed house and the love the film continues to receive globally.

More than two decades after it first tugged at audiences' heartstrings, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' continues to find new admirers across the globe. The beloved Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-starrer recently had a special screening at the Cinemathèque de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco, attended by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who later shared glimpses from the event on social media.

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Filmmaker's Heartfelt Reaction

Overwhelmed by the audience's response to the film, Advani wrote, "Wherever I go I meet people who tell me that #KalHoNaaHo is special for them in so many different ways. The music, the lyrics, the dialogues, the moments and of course @iamsrk. 23 years later a packed house in Tangiers is sitting enraptured. My heart is full." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

Expressing gratitude for his film being screened at the Cinemathèque de Tanger, Advani further continued, "Big big dollops of gratitude to @mcpotsmaroc @jaimalodedra @myslmarrakech @cinemathequedetanger for keeping the faith and letting a slightly jaded and cynical storyteller feel the love."

In the visuals shared by the filmmaker on Instagram, Nikkhil Advani could be seen addressing a packed audience, who also enjoyed their time watching 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' during the screening.

A Look Back at the Timeless Classic

Released in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho also features Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan. It revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta), who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is still remembered and loved by people -- especially for the actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues. Who can forget Shah Rukh's iconic love confession: "I love you very much, Naina", while reading from a blank diary? Also, one can't forget his "Haso, Jiyo, Muskurao, Kya Pata Kal Ho Naa Ho" dialogue. (ANI)