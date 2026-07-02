'Lock Upp 2' contestant Shreya Kalra stirred controversy by calling actor Harshad Chopda 'arrogant.' She claimed this is why he is unmarried and not getting work, following Harshad's own reveal of a past betrayal by his girlfriend.

Shreya Kalra's Strong Remarks

The latest episode of 'Lock Upp 2' has created a buzz after contestant and influencer Shreya Kalra made some strong remarks about actor Harshad Chopda during a conversation with fellow contestant Madhuri Grover.

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While speaking about Harshad, Shreya claimed that the actor was "arrogant" and even linked it to his personal and professional life. "Harshad ko koi kaam nahi de raha hain baahar. Arrogant hain woh baahar (Harshad is not getting any work outside, he is so arrogant). That's why he is not married. Because no woman would marry a guy like him," Shreya said.

Harshad Chopda's Painful Past

Her comments come shortly after Harshad opened up about a painful phase in his life during the premiere episode of the reality show.

The actor spoke about how he lost both his girlfriend and his best friend after they betrayed his trust. "My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary," Harshad had said.

Lock Upp 2: Eviction and Show Details

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will see Kangana Ranaut review the contestants' performances from the first week before announcing the season's first eviction.

As of now, Ssunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chaudhary are safe from elimination. Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Grover remain in the danger zone.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' features 15 contestants from television, social media and the entertainment industry. The reality show streams on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.