Bobby Deol expressed his pride for brother Sunny Deol's film 'Batwara 1947', praising the teaser. The historical drama on the 1947 Partition is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, produced by Aamir Khan and also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi.

Actor Bobby Deol has turned up as the biggest cheerleader for his elder brother, Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Batwara 1947'. Sharing the teaser of the historical period drama, which focuses on the 1947 Partition, Bobby couldn't help but express much pride and excitement about it. "You're the best, Bhaiya! So excited and looking forward to this film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best. The teaser looks amazing, this movie is definitely going to be awesome!" Bobby Deol wrote on Instagram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

'Batwara 1947' Teaser Details

Earlier in June, the makers dropped the much-awaited teaser of 'Batwara 1947', opening with an impactful and emotional voice-over by Aamir Khan. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the teaser plunges into the chaos of the 1947 Partition, depicting violent riots and the deep emotional turmoil that engulfed the Indian subcontinent during the division. While the footage begins with large-scale unrest, it gradually narrows its lens to the personal and human consequences of the border split.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is prominently featured as an elderly, helpless woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home. The narrative then shifts to Sunny Deol, who appears as the central protagonist, a man driven by courage and humanity amid widespread violence and fear.

The teaser also features Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, who are seen alongside Sunny Deol in intense sequences where they confront violent mobs led by antagonist Abhimanyu Singh.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The project boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The film's emotional tone is further elevated by its music, composed by A R Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. 'Batwara 1947' is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

What's Next for Bobby Deol?

On the work front for Bobby Deol, he will be next seen in Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha', featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film will be released on July 3. (ANI)