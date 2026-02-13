Ram Charan and Upasana Name Their Twin Babies Shivram And Anveera, Drop Exciting Details In a recent Variety interview, Ram Charan revealed that he and Upasana named their newborn twins Shivram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

According to the RRR actor, their son's name, Shivram, is derived from his father, megastar Chiranjeevi's birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad. The infant boy's name also represents the family's two everlasting ideals: Lord Shiva and Lord Rama.