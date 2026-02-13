Ram Charan–Upasana Name Their Twins Shivram and Anveera — Here’s What They Mean
Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Name Their Twins Shivram and Anveera: On January 31, 2025, the RRR star and his gorgeous wife welcomed their twin twins.
Ram Charan, Upasana Surprise Fans With Twins’ Unique Names
The famous couple recently organised a magnificent Naamkaran ceremony for their infants, which was attended by their loved ones. Ram Charan has finally named their newborn twins, much to his fans' delight.
Ram Charan and Upasana Name Their Twin Babies Shivram And Anveera, Drop Exciting Details In a recent Variety interview, Ram Charan revealed that he and Upasana named their newborn twins Shivram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.
According to the RRR actor, their son's name, Shivram, is derived from his father, megastar Chiranjeevi's birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad. The infant boy's name also represents the family's two everlasting ideals: Lord Shiva and Lord Rama.
During the interview, the Peddi actor also disclosed the meaning of their newborn daughter's name, Anveera Devi. According to Ram Charan, the name Anveera symbolises unlimited courage and heavenly feminine strength.
The name 'Veera' represents boldness, while 'An' stretches it to something unlimited. The 'Devi' is a deliberate inclusion that emphasises how power and grace can coexist.
For the uninitiated, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela had their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela on June 20, 2023.
The celebrity couple, who have always been fiercely protective of their daughter, has opted to safeguard her privacy by not sharing her face on social media anytime soon. They are apparently preparing to do the same with their newborn twins.