Uorfi Javed trolled for an oral hygiene brand's inappropriate ad; here's what happened next

Recent events have resulted in Uorfi Javed criticising a brand of oral hygiene products for its inappropriate promotional idea. Many in the comments section wrote that it’s probably a marketing gimmick.

Uorfi, aka Urfi Javed, recently criticised an oral hygiene business for its unsuitable marketing idea. The business allegedly asked her team whether she would be "open to strip" for their advertisement.

Uorfi was upset by the request and posted a screenshot of the email on Instagram, warning the company of terrible repercussions for their conduct.

urfi javed hot

Uorfi shared a WhatsApp screenshot in which she asked a Perfora team member about the meaning of “stripping." The person replied, “Strip that down," which further upset the actress.

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram Stories, Uorfi wrote, “This is crossing every line imaginable @perforaofficial. In all my experiences with brands, I’ve never encountered something so invasive. My team will be reaching out. Prepare yourself for the consequences (sic)."

urfi javed

In response, the company posted a message on Instagram: "The last 24 hours have been eventful, to say the least—unexpected and surprising for us." We've had several DMs, story mentions, and phone calls from brand loyalists, friends, and relatives about the current incident.

They added, “Over the last three years, we have painstakingly built this brand with immense passion. As most of you know, we are a purpose-driven and ethically guided brand. Some have called this a “cheap marketing stunt," but we don’t believe in doing anything cheap. Marketing or not, please be rest assured that we would never say anything inappropriate to anyone. We request your patience and cooperation, as always, until we share the complete story."



Many people remarked in the comments area that it is most likely a marketing trick.

Latest Videos