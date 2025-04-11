Read Full Article

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) released its first-quarter report on Friday, kicking off bank earnings in 2025.

BNY reported a 6% year-over-year (YoY) rise in first-quarter (Q1) revenue to $4.79 billion, which topped a Wall Street estimate of $4.77 billion, per FinChat data. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.58 versus a Street expectation of $1.49.

The lender reported a 17% jump in its Q1 adjusted profit to $1.15 billion.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 11% YoY to $1.16 billion. The increase reflected the reinvestment of maturing investment securities at higher yields, partially offset by changes in the deposit mix.

BNY recorded a 3% rise in fee revenue to $3.4 billion, led by net new business and higher market values, partially offset by the mix of assets under management (AUM) flows. Investment and other revenue increased to $230 million, primarily reflecting a disposal gain recorded in 1Q25.

CEO Robin Vince said that the bank is prepared for a wide range of macroeconomic and market scenarios as the outlook for the operating environment is becoming more uncertain.

“Our work to operate BNY as a more platforms-oriented company, combined with our highly capitalized, liquid and lower credit risk balance sheet, positions us to manage dynamically and act as a source of strength as we support our clients in navigating the current environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, BNY’s provision for credit losses stood at $18 million, which was primarily driven by reserve increases related to commercial real estate exposure.

Assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) rose 9% to $53.1 trillion, primarily reflecting client inflows, higher market values, and net new business.

AUM was flat at $2.01 trillion, reflecting higher market values, offset by cumulative net outflows.

BNY shares traded over 1% lower in Friday’s pre-market session following the earnings release. The stock has lost 1% in 2025 but is up over 38% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos