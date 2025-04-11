user
user icon

JPMorgan Q1 2025 Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations: CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions ‘Economy Is Facing Considerable Turbulence’

Revenue rose 8% year-over-year to $45.31 billion, surpassing a Wall Street estimate of $44.10 billion, per FinChat data. Earnings per share came in at $5.07 versus a Street estimate of $4.65.

JPMorgan Q1 2025 Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations: CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions ‘Economy Is Facing Considerable Turbulence’
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares rose over 1% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the lender commenced 2025 on a strong note, with its first-quarter revenue and earnings beating Wall Street expectations.

The bank’s Q1 revenue rose 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $45.31 billion, surpassing a Wall Street estimate of $44.10 billion, per FinChat data. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $5.07 versus a Street estimate of $4.65. Net income rose 9% YoY to $14.64 billion during the quarter.

However, JPMorgan’s provisions for credit losses jumped 75% YoY to $3.3 billion. Of this, net charge-offs rose $376 million to $2.3 billion, driven by Card Services.

The bank said that the net reserve build of $973 million included $549 million in the Wholesale division and $441 million in the Consumer division and was primarily driven by changes in the weighted-average macroeconomic outlook.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 1% to $23.4 billion during the quarter. NII excluding Markets was $22.6 billion, down 2%, driven by lower rates, deposit margin compression, and lower deposit balances in Consumer and Community Banking (CCB).

CEO Jamie Dimon acknowledged that the economy is facing considerable turbulence (including geopolitics).

He highlighted potential positives such as tax reform and deregulation, while his list of potential negatives includes tariffs, trade wars, ongoing sticky inflation, high fiscal deficits, and still rather high asset prices and volatility.

“As always, we hope for the best but prepare the firm for a wide range of scenarios,” he said.

Dimon also said it is prudent to maintain excess capital and ample liquidity in the current environment. “…our CET1 ratio remained very strong at 15.4%, and we have an extraordinary amount of liquidity, with $1.5 trillion of cash and marketable securities.”

JPMorgan reported a 2% rise in Investment Banking revenue to $2.3 billion. Investment Banking fees rose 12% to $2.2 billion, driven by higher debt underwriting and advisory fees, partially offset by lower equity underwriting fees.

Markets & Securities Services revenue increased 19% to $10.9 billion.

The bank’s Assets and Wealth Management division saw a 12% rise in revenue to $5.7 billion driven by growth in management fees on strong net inflows and higher average market levels, as well as higher brokerage activity and higher deposit balances.

Assets under management stood at $4.1 trillion, while client assets were at $6.0 trillion, each rising 15%, driven by continued net inflows and higher market levels.

JPM shares have lost over 5% in 2025 but have gained over 16% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

Tesla Stops Taking Orders For Model S And Model X In China: But Retail’s Unmoved

Tesla Stops Taking Orders For Model S And Model X In China: But Retail’s Unmoved

US Stock Futures Trade In The Green At The End Of A Volatile Week: All Eyes On Bank Earnings

US Stock Futures Trade In The Green At The End Of A Volatile Week: All Eyes On Bank Earnings

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Recent Stories

India's EVMs cannot be connected to internet, ECI sources on Tulsi Gabbard's voting manipulation statement dmn

India's EVMs cannot be connected to internet, ECI sources on Tulsi Gabbard's voting manipulation statement

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter ATG

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH) dmn

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH)

IPL 2025: KKR vs Eden Gardens pitch curator - Understanding controversy of the season HRD

IPL 2025: KKR vs Eden Gardens pitch curator - Understanding controversy of the season

Recent Videos

Jaishankar on China: 'Every Power Exploits Global Gaps in a Multipolar World' | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar on China: 'Every Power Exploits Global Gaps in a Multipolar World' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple in MP | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple in MP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Indian Army Sends ROBOTS & DRONES to Quake-Hit Myanmar | Asianet Newsable

Indian Army Sends ROBOTS & DRONES to Quake-Hit Myanmar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tibetan Youth Storm Chinese Embassy in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Tibetan Youth Storm Chinese Embassy in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Unveils Rs 3,880 Cr Mega Projects in Varanasi

PM Modi Unveils Rs 3,880 Cr Mega Projects in Varanasi

Video Icon