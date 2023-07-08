Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uorfi Javed SEXY photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, b***s in shining star outift, fans go gaga

    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Urfi Javed's unusual wardrobe choices continue to pique the interest of internet users. Here are the most recent images that went popular online due to Urfi Javed's sexy appearance. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Internet users continue to be intrigued by Urfi Javed's eccentric clothing choices. Here are the latest photos in which Urfi Javed's hot looks made the internet go viral. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi donned a sexy blue saree and completed the look with an amazing pair of star-lit blouse that added glam and boldness to the attire. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also flaunted her assets in some glamorous poses where she showed off her blue gloves and her beautiful star-lit blouse. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her expressions were on point and she raised the temperature in this hot saree where she not only looked dapper but exhuberated hotness and boldness. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also showed off her naval and smiled a bit for the camera while flaunting her wavey hair and assets. We're sure you will drool over these photos. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Showing off her back, and her curves, she looked delectable like never before, making her fans go gaga over her newest photos. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also smiled for the camera and added a touch of perk and glamour too add an angle to the sexy photoshoot. 

