Unexpected Eviction! Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Contestant Red-Carded by Vijay Sethupathi
Red Card Eviction in Bigg Boss Tamil 9: This week on 'Bigg Boss Season 9', while Kani was said to be eliminated, another contestant has reportedly been ejected with a red card.
Bigg Boss's Decision:
40 days in, many feel contestants aren't playing well. Bigg Boss, realizing this, announced he'd start playing the game along with them to spice things up.
This Week's Task:
This was seen as a rare event in Bigg Boss history. Last week, the King-Queen task was given to bring out contestants' skills. Even after becoming rulers, the two just criticized each other, ruining the task.
Makkal Selvan Roasts:
Parvathy and Vikram became the new King and Queen, but chaos continued. After 6 weeks of patience, host Vijay Sethupathi got serious, roasting everyone. Today's rumored red card has stunned fans.
Was a Red Card Given?
So far, 7 people have been eliminated, and 4 wild card entries have come in. After last week's double eviction, another was expected. But this week, one person was voted out and another got a red card.
Divakar in Trouble:
Kani, on the eviction list for the first time, was eliminated with low votes, shocking many. It's rumored Divakar, saved by votes, got the red card. The truth and reason are yet to be seen.