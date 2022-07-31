Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover

    First Published Jul 31, 2022, 7:35 PM IST

    Pop singer Beyonce rides a horse revealing her breasts; she covers one of them with just her hand 

    Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

    Beyonce was just named the sexiest lady of the twenty-first century, and if you needed any more convincing, look at the album cover for her most recent release.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

    Beyonce just released Renaissance, her seventh studio album on her own, and it has since gained much attention. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

    The Renaissance cover, in which the renowned American singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy winner embodied sensual appeal from head to toe, was revealed earlier. In one of the pictures, the singer has exposed the right side of her breast for the Renaissance album cover, she is simply covered by the palm of her hand.

    Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

    She "radiated sex appeal" with every breath she drew, every movement Beyonce made, and every step she took, to borrow a phrase from the well-known song by the famous pop-rock band The Police. If you missed them, don't worry—we've got you covered. Also Read:Hotness Alert: Malaika Arora personifies 'sex appeal' in sheer ivory saree (pictures)

    Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

    Even though the crystal horse is stunning, you hardly pay it any attention since Beyonce Knowles' curves steal the scene. Beyonce, perhaps the sexiest cowboy to have ever lived, takes the classic cowboy position while riding a horse. Also Read:Revealing picture: 5 times Jennifer Lopez did a sexy photoshoot for her beauty brand

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this RBA

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points

    Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata RBA

    Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata

    Pictures and video: Rajinikanth celebrated 'Rocketry' success with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan at his Chennai home RBA

    Pictures and video: Rajinikanth celebrated 'Rocketry' success with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan at his home

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai RBA

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India women brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    IND vs WI: High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies

    SHOCKING video: Esha Gupta's latest avatar stunned fans; actress looks like a dream RBA

    SHOCKING video: Esha Gupta's latest avatar stunned fans; actress looks like a dream

    Bin Laden family donated 1 million pounds to Prince Charles charity Report gcw

    Bin Laden family donated 1 million pounds to Prince Charles charity: Report

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances-ayh

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon