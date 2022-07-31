ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover

Pop singer Beyonce rides a horse revealing her breasts; she covers one of them with just her hand

Beyonce was just named the sexiest lady of the twenty-first century, and if you needed any more convincing, look at the album cover for her most recent release.



Beyonce just released Renaissance, her seventh studio album on her own, and it has since gained much attention. (Video)

The Renaissance cover, in which the renowned American singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy winner embodied sensual appeal from head to toe, was revealed earlier. In one of the pictures, the singer has exposed the right side of her breast for the Renaissance album cover, she is simply covered by the palm of her hand.

She "radiated sex appeal" with every breath she drew, every movement Beyonce made, and every step she took, to borrow a phrase from the well-known song by the famous pop-rock band The Police.

