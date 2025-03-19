Sunita Williams returns back to earth: Here's what she did in space

World News
Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after 9 months and 14 days, landing on Florida's coast at 3:27 am, March 19.
Sunita Williams spent her 9 months on the International Space Station (ISS) on spacewalks, scientific experiments, and maintenance of the space station.
Sunita Williams has set a record in spacewalks. She has now spent 62 hours and 6 minutes spacewalking, which is the most spacewalks by a female astronaut.
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore conducted over 150 scientific experiments on the space station, spending 900+ hours on biomedical research and environmental studies.
Sunita Williams performed regular maintenance work on the space station, such as cleaning, replacing old equipment, and hardware.
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore initially visited the space station as guests, later joining the crew to assist with maintenance and mission tasks.
To avoid muscle and bone weakness in the zero gravity of space, Sunita Williams exercised regularly, spending time on weight training and other fitness activities.
