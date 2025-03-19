Akshay to John: Heroes who gave career's top grossing film as villains

Entertainment
Many Bollywood stars gained fame as heroes but delivered their highest-grossing films when they played villains. Here are 13 actors who made this career shift.
Highest Grossing Film: Chhaava (Worldwide Earnings: ₹750 crore)
Role in the film: Aurangzeb (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1738 crore)
Role in the film: Bhairav Singh Shekhawat (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: KGF Chapter 2 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1215 crore)
Role in the film: Adheera (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Jawan (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1160 crore)
Role in the film: Kaali Gaikwad (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Pathaan (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1055 crore)
Role in the film: Jim (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Kalki 2898 AD (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1042.25 crore)
Role in the film: Supreme Yaskin (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Animal (Worldwide Earnings: ₹915 crore)
Role in the film: Abrar Haq (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: 2.0 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹723.30 crore)
Role in the film: Pakshi Rajan (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Padmaavat (Worldwide Earnings: ₹585 crore)
Role in the film: Alauddin Khilji (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Tiger 3 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹464 crore)
Role in the film: Atish Rehman (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Devara Part 1 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹421 crore)
Role in the film: Bhaira (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹389.28 crore)
Role in the film: Rajkumar Devendranath (Villain)
Highest Grossing Film: Singham Again (Worldwide Earnings: ₹372.4 Cr crore)
Role in the film: Zubair Hafeez aka Danger Lanka (Villain)
