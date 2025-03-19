Entertainment

Akshay to John: Heroes who gave career's top grossing film as villains

Many Bollywood stars gained fame as heroes but delivered their highest-grossing films when they played villains. Here are 13 actors who made this career shift.

 

Image credits: imdb

1. Akshay Khanna

Highest Grossing Film: Chhaava (Worldwide Earnings: ₹750 crore)

Role in the film: Aurangzeb (Villain)

2. Fahadh Faasil

Highest Grossing Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1738 crore)

Role in the film: Bhairav Singh Shekhawat (Villain)

3. Sanjay Dutt

Highest Grossing Film: KGF Chapter 2 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1215 crore)

Role in the film: Adheera (Villain)

4. Vijay Sethupathi

Highest Grossing Film: Jawan (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1160 crore)

Role in the film: Kaali Gaikwad (Villain)

5. John Abraham

Highest Grossing Film: Pathaan (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1055 crore)

Role in the film: Jim (Villain)

6. Kamal Haasan

Highest Grossing Film: Kalki 2898 AD (Worldwide Earnings: ₹1042.25 crore)

Role in the film: Supreme Yaskin (Villain)

7. Bobby Deol

Highest Grossing Film: Animal (Worldwide Earnings: ₹915 crore)

Role in the film: Abrar Haq (Villain)

8. Akshay Kumar

Highest Grossing Film: 2.0 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹723.30 crore)

Role in the film: Pakshi Rajan (Villain)

9. Ranveer Singh

Highest Grossing Film: Padmaavat (Worldwide Earnings: ₹585 crore)

Role in the film: Alauddin Khilji (Villain)

10. Emraan Hashmi

Highest Grossing Film: Tiger 3 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹464 crore)

Role in the film: Atish Rehman (Villain)

11. Saif Ali Khan

Highest Grossing Film: Devara Part 1 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹421 crore)

Role in the film: Bhaira (Villain)

12. Kartik Aaryan

Highest Grossing Film: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Worldwide Earnings: ₹389.28 crore)

Role in the film: Rajkumar Devendranath (Villain)

13. Arjun Kapoor

Highest Grossing Film: Singham Again (Worldwide Earnings: ₹372.4 Cr crore)

Role in the film: Zubair Hafeez aka Danger Lanka (Villain)

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor's polygamy remarks SHOCK wife Ayeza

Neelam to Bhagyashree: Salman Khan's co-stars then & now [PHOTOS]

Katrina Kaif VS Alia Bhatt Net worth: Check who's richer?

When Akshay Kumar almost left THIS movie over Pakistan dialogue; Read