Twinkle Khanna worked with several big stars in Bollywood. From 'Barsaat' to 'Mela', how did her films perform at the box office? Find out here
| Published : May 20 2025, 09:23 AM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Jodi No. 1
Released in 1995, 'Barsaat' starred Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol. It earned 18 crores at the box office.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Jaan
Released in 1996, 'Jaan' starred Twinkle Khanna and Ajay Devgn. It earned 10.8 crores at the box office.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
Released in 1998, 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai' starred Twinkle Khanna and Salman Khan, earning 11 crores.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Baadshah
The 1999 film 'Baadshah' with Twinkle and Shahrukh Khan was a superhit, earning 14 crores.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
International Khiladi
Released in 1999, 'International Khiladi' with Twinkle and Akshay Kumar earned 8 crores.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Mela
The 2000 film 'Mela' starring Twinkle Khanna and Aamir Khan was well-received, earning 15 crores.
