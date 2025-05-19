Bipasha Basu to Lara Dutta: 5 actresses who debuted with Akshay Kumar
Several actresses have debuted in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar. Some became hits, while others flopped. Find out which actress received the most love
| Published : May 19 2025, 03:27 PM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu debuted in 2001 with Ajnabee, starring Akshay Kumar.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta started her career with Akshay Kumar's Andaaz in 2003, winning several awards.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Trisha Krishnan
South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Khatta Meetha.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy debuted with Akshay Kumar in Gold (2018).
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar entered Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj (2022).
