New Movies, OTT Releases: Akshay Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi hitting theatres, OTT platforms
Exciting new films starring Akshay Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Rajkummar Rao are hitting theaters and OTT platforms this week
| Published : May 19 2025, 12:05 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Asianet News
Akshay Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi in Theaters
This week features exciting theatrical releases. Films starring Akshay Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Rajkummar Rao are ready to entertain audiences.
27
Image Credit : Asianet News
Ace Movie
Ace, directed by Armug Kumar, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth. This romantic crime comedy releases on May 23rd in Telugu and Tamil.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Kesari Chapter 2
Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Regina, and Madhavan, releases in Telugu on May 23rd. The film, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.
47
Image Credit : ANI
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Rajkummar Rao and Vamika Gabbi, will now release in theaters on May 23rd after initial OTT plans.
57
Image Credit : Asianet News
Vaibhavam
Vaibhavam, a romantic comedy directed by debutant Saatvik, starring Ruthvik and Iqra Idrisi, releases on May 23rd.
67
Image Credit : ANI
Kesari Veer
Kesari Veer, a historical action drama starring Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma, releases on May 23rd.
77
Image Credit : Asianet News
This Week's OTT Releases
MotorHeads streams on Amazon Prime from May 20th. Real Men streams on Netflix from May 21st, and Divide Robo on May 24th. Land Man streams on Hotstar from May 21st and Heart Beat 2 on May 22nd.
