Tunisha Sharma to Jiah Khan, actors who ended life over troubled love affairs

Television actress Tunisha Sharma's death is the latest inclusion to the list of celebrities who have committed suicide, primarily due to troubled relationships. The 21-year-old actress ended her life two days ago, on the sets of the television serial in Vasai, Palghar district, Mumbai. According to the police, Sharma took the extreme step a few days after she broke up with a co-worker Sheezan Mohammed Khan. Khan was arrested on the charges of abetment under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Also read: Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan reveals Shraddha Walker case compelled him to break up with actress

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 shook the entire nation. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his Bandra's flat. Following a complaint by Rajput's family, the police arrested his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, along with five more people, for abetment of suicide. It was discovered during the probe that Rajput was struggling with depression. The actor's death also brought to the fore the allegations of nepotism and drug abuse among Bollywood celebrities. Later, the case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) also questioned Chakraborty over Rajput's death. Also, Showmik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and nine others were arrested in connection with a drug case related to Rajput's death. Also read: 'Sushant Singh Rajput was MURDERED...' claims Cooper hospital employee who conducted autopsy

Following the death of TV serial Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee (24), the police, on April 1, 2016, filed a suicide case against her boyfriend and television producer Rahul Raj Singh on her family's complaint. The case prompted Singh to seek anticipatory bail and avoid arrest.