Kriti Sanon, a Delhi native, reveals her regret of not experiencing DU campus life. The actress shared she was jealous of her sister Nupur but felt her dream was fulfilled while shooting her upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein' at the university.

Kriti Sanon on fulfilling her DU campus dream

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is born and brought up in Delhi, has one regret that she never got a chance to enjoy campus life and had to wear a uniform in her institute.

Speaking about her regret and what she missed during her college days, the gorgeous actress said, "I have studied in Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. To vo college vaali feel hoti hai na, Delhi ke DU ke campus vaali feel North Campus vaali feel mai bahut jalti thi apni behan(Nupur Sanon) se (i missed that college feel, Delhi, DU campus feel, North campus feel, I was very jealous of my sister). She had that college life. I used to be in a uniform, really studying like a crazy person, doing engineering somewhere in Noida. So, I think I missed having that college life." However, she feels her dream was "fulfilled" after she landed the role of Mukti in Aanand L. Rai's directorial 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Speaking to the media in Delhi, she shared, "When Aanand sir told us that we were shooting in DU. I was so excited because I had never seen that college life. That one dream got fulfilled."

As the actress shot in the Capital for her film, she enjoyed Delhi food, "There are all kinds of emotions in Delhi...," adding that shooting in the city felt like being at home. She also revealed the team's culinary rivalry during filming. "We had a competition on who brought better food from the best places in Delhi," she said.

A story of evolution, not continuation

For Anand Rai, the resonance between 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Tere Ishq Mein' is not about continuation but personal growth. "Every decade, you evolve. The characters you see in Kundan and Shankar are more like me and Himanshu. This is a story of our journey," he explained. "Its rage will be similar, its aggression will be similar, because that is the emotion we grew with."

Kriti said she viewed her character Mukti as entirely independent of earlier comparisons. "This is a different story. I didn't have 'Raanjhanaa' in my mind," she said, adding that the emotional graph of Mukti demanded depth. " I was happy that Aanand sir was directing me, and I was working with Dhanush. And finally, as Dhanush said, in the life of an actor, you rarely get a character where you have to play and do a lot. I have already told you how Mukti starts and ends. In my opinion, there are two different characters."

She continued while praising the writer Himanshu Sharma and the director, saying,"Showing that journey, and often the characters written by Himanshu (Himanshu Sharma), are a little complicated. They are not white or black. They have some greyness. They can go a little here and there. There is a very thin line that you have to play on, which is exciting for an actor. When you have a director like Aanand sir, who I feel is so passionate, he is an emotional director. With every scene, I think the only direction that he gives you as an actor is the emotion of what he wants to feel."

Dhanush emphasised that language never dictates his choices. "I only go by the script," he said, adding he agreed to Aanand L. Rai's offer even before hearing the full narration. "He is a very difficult man to say no to," he said with a smile.

About 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Talking about the film, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role. 'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It will hit the theatres on November 28. (ANI)