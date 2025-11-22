Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 and Pahalgam terror attacks at the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai, an event organised by the Divyaj Foundation led by Amruta Fadnavis.

Nita Ambani, the founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, extended her respect and reverence to the victims of 26/11 and the Pahalgam terror attack at the Global Peace Honours 2025 event in Mumbai on Saturday. The Global Peace Honours event brought together families of 26/11 victims, survivors of the Pahalgam attack, national leaders, dignitaries, and artists for a heartfelt tribute to India's bravest. It was organised by the Divyaj Foundation and led by Amruta Fadnavis. While addressing the gathering, Nita Ambani paid tribute to the martyrs of major terror attacks such as 26/11 and Pahalgam, as well as all victims of terrorism.

'Gave Up Their Today for a Safer Tomorrow'

While recalling the sacrifices of brave Indian soldiers and victims of major terror attacks, Nita Ambani said that the country will always remain grateful to these "martyrs" because they "gave up their today so that India can have a safer tomorrow." "Standing here tonight in the presence of our valiant soldiers, our courageous police and the families of our brave martyrs, I feel profoundly humbled. There can be no greater sacrifice than the sacrifice of those who laid their lives for their nation, who gave up their today so that India can have a safer tomorrow. For all the martyrs of 26/11, of Pahalgam, of any terror attacks, our hearts will forever be full of gratitude and deep respect," said Nita Ambani while addressing the gathering.

While expressing her deep respect and emotional sincerity behind her tribute, Nita Ambani said, "To all of them and their families, I bow my head in reverence."

Dignitaries in Attendance

The Global Peace Honours 2025 event was held at Gateway in India. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, Tiger Shroff, Akanksha Malhotra, Kripashankar Singh, Manisha Koirala, Vikrant Massey, Archana Kochhar and others.