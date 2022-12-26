Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan reveals Shraddha Walker case compelled him to break up with actress

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality. In a recent new development in the Tunisha Sharma Suicide case, Sheezan Khan admits that the Shraddha Walker case caused him to break up with the late actress.

Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she was found hanging in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

Now there is a new development in the case. The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, has broken his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case, forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend.

Tunisha Sharma's death case is taking new turns as her alleged boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, is currently under custody by Waliv police. He is getting interrogated by the police in detail. Also, the answers to many unanswered questions got revealed. According to a senior police officer, Sheezan has admitted that after the Shraddha and Aftab case, the actor felt really scared and petrified. It was the main factor in breaking up with Tunisha, keeping in mind, the age gap and religion.

The police officer also revealed that, after the actor's arrest, Sheezan's statement will get verified along with the rest of his people in the case. Now a new angle of religion has made the case more complicated.

Mumbai police have successfully retrieved the SMS, WhatsApp chat, and call recordings. On the basis of these evidences from Sheezan Khan's mobile phone, the suicide case, will be investigated in greater detail. The further course of investigations is in reference to whether Sheezan broke up due to Shraddha and Aftab case or if he is misleading the police.

There are new revelations about Sheezan's secret girlfriend too. Police are trying to dig into every minute detail. Currently, the investigation is stuck on one question. Did Tunisha ever had a chat with this secret girlfriend of Sheezan Khan or not.

Also, an official statement to the media from Sheezan Khan's sisters, Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and their family is out now. It reads, "To everyone actively trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case, please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It's upsetting to witness the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right. But, for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now".