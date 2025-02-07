Tumbbad to Bhoothakaalam: 8 Best Indian Horror-Thriller Films on OTT

Here are some must-watch horror movies on OTT platforms. These films will not only send chills down your spine but also keep you on the edge of your seat. Let's explore these thrilling cinematic experiences.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

404: Error Not Found (YouTube)
404: Error Not Found is a psychological thriller directed by Prawaal Raman. Starring Imaad Shah, Nishikant Kamat, and Tisca Chopra, the film follows a medical student who moves into a hostel room where a student had previously committed suicide, leading to a series of eerie events.

article_image2

Bhoothakaalam (Sony LIV)
Bhoothakaalam is a Malayalam psychological horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan, starring Shane Nigam and Revathy. Produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shane Nigam, it premiered on SonyLIV on January 21, 2022, to critical acclaim. Revathy won her first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance.

article_image3

U Turn (Netflix)
A news reporter becomes the prime suspect in a bizarre murder case and, with the help of a young police officer, unravels the mystery and discovers how the murders occur.

article_image4

Lapachhapi (Zee 5)
Vishal Furia's Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi, follows a pregnant woman's escape from an unseen force and her ultimate fate.

article_image5

Tumbbad (Prime Video)
Tumbbad is a Hindi period horror film that follows Vinayak Rao's quest to find a hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad in Maharashtra.

article_image6

Kothanodi (Sony Live)
Kothanodi is inspired by Lakshminath Bezbaroa's collection of Assamese folktales, Burhi Aair Sadhu, and weaves together four stories: Tejimola, Champawati, O Kuwori, and Tawoir Xadhu.

article_image7

Vaastu Shastra (MX Player/ Youtube)
Vaastu Shastra is a Hindi horror film produced by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Peeya Rai Chowdhary, Sushmita Sen, and J. D. Chakravarthy.

article_image8

Kaal (Netflix)
The film revolves around two groups, investigators and hunters, who realize they are being stalked by an evil entity in the forest. It's a thrilling and suspenseful story.

