Director Vishal Bhardwaj crafts a visually atmospheric narrative, supported by haunting background music and stylised storytelling. The film received early appreciation at a celebrity screening, where filmmaker Homi Adajania, currently collaborating with Shahid on Cocktail 2, praised its storytelling and performances. Mira Rajput also lauded the performances and emotional depth on social media. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film faces box-office competition from Tu Yaa Main starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Overall Rating: 3.5/5

The film stands out for performances and emotional intensity, though its extended runtime and heavy tone may not appeal to all viewers.