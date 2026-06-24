HBO Max has ordered a new 10-episode spin-off, 'Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline.' Following the success of 'Fionna and Cake,' Adam Muto returns as showrunner for the new series, which was announced at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Adventure Time is expanding its universe with a new spin-off series, Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline. The HBO Max original has received a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes.

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Production and Announcement

As per Variety, the new "Adventure Time" spinoff is being produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios. Following the success of Max Originals "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" and "Adventure Time: Distant Lands," Emmy-winning franchise veteran Adam Muto will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer on "Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline."

The new Adventure Time spinoff and its HBO Max series order were announced on Wednesday during a showcase hosted by Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Story and Narrative Structure

According to a logline shared with Variety, the new series sees fan favorites "Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen journey across the farthest reaches of Ooo, encountering familiar faces and new dangers."

The new series narrative is projected as spreading across multiple episodes and seasons, in line with "Adventure Time" and "Fiona and Cake" and in contrast to the standalone episodes in line with "Adventure Time: Side Quests," set to debut June 29 on Disney+ and Hulu. (ANI)