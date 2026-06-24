Actor Lukas Gage reveals people often think he's mean due to his 'punchable face.' The 'White Lotus' star discusses his personal growth, moving past a need for validation, and how he's changed from who he was five years ago.

Actor Lukas Gage has revealed what he believes is one of the biggest misconceptions fans have about him, admitting that his own face has often worked against him, according to E! News. "I have a very punchable face, and I think people can read me as being mean," the "White Lotus" star told E! News in an interview. "I swear, it's just my face. I wish I could turn it off. I was just born this way."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on past and personal growth

The 31-year-old actor, known for roles in "Smile 2" and "People We Meet on Vacation," began his acting career as a teenager and reflected on how growing up in the public eye shaped some of his earlier choices. "I'm misunderstood sometimes about some of the decisions that I made earlier on that were of poor taste, or maybe me acting out," he said. "They all came from a place of really needing validation. I needed to grow up and become a more secure person, and who I was five years ago is not who I am today. We can always change," according to E! News.

Gage said writing his 2025 memoir, "I Wrote This for Attention," helped him understand both himself and the people close to him better, while also pinpointing how he has evolved in his relationship with public opinion. "I just don't need this constant validation, whether it be good or bad. I would search for both good things and bad things about me online. I think there is some merit to hearing both," he said, describing the shift in his mindset. "You almost have to desensitize yourself to get to the point where I feel like I'm finally at where I'm not so self-obsessed about it, and so curious about what other people's opinions are of me."

The "Overcompensating" star said this kind of growth is something that "comes with time and age."

Self-care and sexual health

The "Euphoria" alum added that sexual health has become an essential part of how he takes care of himself overall. "Sexual health is a huge part of my self-care routine," he said. "It's just as important to me as eating healthy, as working out, as going to therapy." (ANI)