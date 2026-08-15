Farah Khan revealed her daughters, Anya and Diva, struggle with insecurities and sometimes feel 'very ugly.' She made the comment in a YouTube vlog while discussing body image and confidence with Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary.

Farah Khan on her daughters' insecurities

Farah Khan recently spoke about the insecurities her daughters Anya and Diva have faced while talking about beauty and confidence in a recent YouTube vlog. The filmmaker, who shares triplets Anya, Diva and Czar with husband Shirish Kunder, said her daughters sometimes feel they are "very ugly" despite receiving compliments from others. Farah made the comment while speaking to Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary in her latest vlog.

During their conversation, Akanksha opened up about her own struggles with body image and said she once felt she was the "ugliest" person in the world. Talking about her teenage years, Akanksha said, "Main toh mujhe sabse ugly lagti thi duniya mei (I used to find myself the ugliest in the entire world)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Akanksha also showed Farah some of her old pictures and spoke about how insecure she was about her looks when she was younger. Farah then compared her experience with that of her own daughters and said, "Please meet my daughters then! Even they feel that they are very ugly."

Farah praises Akanksha's confidence, recalls 'horrifying' moment

The conversation then moved to confidence and makeup, with Akanksha saying that she now feels more confident as a woman even without makeup. Farah also told her that she looked beautiful on Lock Upp while appearing without makeup.

Farah, however, admitted that she was "horrified" after seeing another side of Akanksha on the reality show. She referred to the incident when Akanksha threw water on Shreya Kalra's bedsheet and had an argument with her.

Farah's children and recent work

Farah has often shared pictures of her children from their younger years on social media, although she has shared fewer recent pictures of them. In May, she posted pictures from their graduation ceremony at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. The three are set to begin their university studies this year.

Farah was recently seen hosting 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa' along with Riteish Deshmukh. Shreya Kalra won the reality show after the ex-contestants and jailers were asked to choose between Shreya and Shivangi in the finale.

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