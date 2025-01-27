Trisha Krishnan’s mother responds to speculations on daughter’s political career; Here's what she said

Trisha's mother has addressed the ongoing speculations about her daughter’s involvement in politics. She clarified the rumors and shared her thoughts on what Trisha’s future holds.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha is currently busy with films. Several films are ready for release. There were rumors that Trisha was quitting films and joining Vijay's party.

Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, dismissed these rumors. In an interview with Asianet News, she stated that Trisha will not quit films or enter politics. She is currently working on over half a dozen films.

'Identity' is Trisha's first film this year. Ajith's 'Vidamuyarchi' releases on February 6th. 'Good Bad Ugly' is slated for release on April 10th. 'Thug Life' will release in June.

Trisha is currently working on Surya 45, directed by R.J. Balaji, where she stars opposite Surya. She is also acting in 'Maasani Amman' and appeared in the Telugu film 'Vishwambhara' with Chiranjeevi.

