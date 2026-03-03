- Home
Ranveer Singh’s new film ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ is already creating massive buzz ahead of its release. Makers are calling it a potential history-maker. From trailer launch to advance booking updates, here’s everything you need to know.
According to reports, the trailer of ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ is expected to release this week. Trade circles are buzzing, saying promotions will begin in full swing with the trailer launch. Earlier, March 3 was speculated, but trade analyst Taran Adarsh dismissed it. Makers haven’t announced an official date yet.
Reports also claim that the trailer of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ will be launched at Mumbai’s iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The venue is known for hosting grand, star-studded events, clearly showing that the makers are planning a spectacular and large-scale presentation for the film.
Reportedly, the makers are planning to begin advance bookings nearly two weeks before the release date. Usually, pre-sales for Indian films start just a few days ahead. However, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ could set a new trend with this high-profile and early booking strategy.
‘Dhurandhar 2’ is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh along with Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Danish Ponder, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ is set for a pan-India release on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. On the same day, it will clash at the box office with Yash’s Kannada pan-India film ‘Toxic’, making it an exciting and closely watched showdown.
