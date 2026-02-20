- Home
The teaser of Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic is out, teasing intense action, dark style, and gripping visuals. With a March 19 release locked, fans are buzzing to decode what’s coming next soon.
Releasing on March 19
The teaser for the movie Toxic has been released. The film will be out on March 19. This pan-world movie starring Rocking Star Yash is directed by Geethu Mohandas.
Can't live by confronting everyone
Yash's previous character teaser was a big hit. The teaser has been released in five languages. The dialogue 'Can't live by confronting everyone' has created a lot of curiosity.
This time, the war is different
The teaser features the dialogue 'This time, the war is different.' Yash roars as a violent king. This is a 1-minute 55-second Toxic teaser. It's a mass action film with Yash in a dual-shaded role.
Just action and bloodshed
By the way, this teaser is filled with action and fight scenes. This has scared many people. Some of the action scenes in the teaser are spine-chilling to watch.
No beard
Yash has appeared in a clean-shaven look. It's been almost eight years since KGF, and he's had a beard ever since. Viewers were surprised to see Yash without his beard.
Ravana look
In this movie, Yash has a Ravana-like look. Many have praised it. The teaser received over three thousand comments within half an hour of its release.
Foul language
Yash has used foul language. The previous teaser had a sensational car scene. This time, the language used has made everyone raise their eyebrows.
