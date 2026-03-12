Divya Dutta will headline 'Chiraiya', a social drama raising questions about marriage and consent. The actress states stories can reflect society and inspire change. Directed by Shashant Shah, the series will stream on JioHotstar from March 20, 2026.

Actor Divya Dutta, who is set to headline the upcoming social drama series 'Chiraiya', will be seen in a story that raises difficult questions about marriage and consent in society. The series aims to tell an emotional story while touching upon an issue that is often not spoken about openly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Stories are a reflection of society'

While speaking to ANI about the story and its message, Divya shared her thoughts on how stories can reflect society and inspire change. The actress also added that such stories should not be "generalised," however should make people think and connect with what they see on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

"Stories are a reflection of society. And this is a story that we cannot generalise. It shouldn't be like that. "This is a story from which you need to pick a topic, subject, scene, or character that you feel has made a difference in your life. Let's approach it that way," Divya said.

"It is a story that covers many things, standing up for something, standing up for someone. Unfortunately, we have abandoned this as a society. We have reduced it. If a story inspires you, if you think, 'That was really good,' it makes you want to do something for someone too," she added.

Director's Perspective

Director Shashant Shah also spoke about the series and shared that the story written by Divya Nidhi Sharma made his work easier as a filmmaker.

"According to the way Divya Nidhi Sharma has written this story, he has written it very well. My job was to portray it correctly. My job becomes very easy if a writer or showrunner writes it beautifully. When I got this story, my job was to portray it correctly, and I kept in mind that less is more."

The series is directed by Shashant Shah, who is known for telling emotional and layered stories. 'Chiraiya' will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from March 20, 2026. (ANI)